Insider Selling: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Sells $10,427.34 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Scott Mitchell Johnson sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $10,427.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Mitchell Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Scott Mitchell Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of PetVivo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PETV opened at $3.33 on Friday. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on PetVivo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PetVivo as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

