AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-$10.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.500-$10.800 EPS.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

