California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,953 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 394,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 660,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 91,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

