Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.68 ($3.15).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.39 ($2.81) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.36. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

