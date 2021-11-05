NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 78.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

NREF stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NREF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2,675.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

