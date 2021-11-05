Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 99.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

