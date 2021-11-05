Arion (ARION) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $45,969.32 and $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00084781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00086203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00103691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,477.43 or 0.07270906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,221.69 or 0.99418082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,929,915 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

