Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $250.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.82.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.98. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.38 and its 200-day moving average is $189.94. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,819 shares of company stock worth $14,943,084. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. State Street Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

