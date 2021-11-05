Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTKWY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $111.42 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

