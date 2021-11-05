Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.85, but opened at $111.72. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $111.06, with a volume of 4,305 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.02.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

