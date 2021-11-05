MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $39.28. MP Materials shares last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 20,239 shares traded.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

