Esports Entertainment Group’s (GMBL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.