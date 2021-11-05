Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Raymond James

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,478 shares of company stock worth $14,968,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

