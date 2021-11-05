Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.41.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,578. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

