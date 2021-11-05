Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

ATUS traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 107,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

