Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,525,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units alerts:

TRONU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.