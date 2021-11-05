Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

