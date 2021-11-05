Context Capital Management LLC Sells 9,511 Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Better World Acquisition worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,985,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,941,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAC remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,633. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

