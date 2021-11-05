Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 159,990 Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLITU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000.

Shares of NLITU stock remained flat at $$10.29 during midday trading on Friday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22.

