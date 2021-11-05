Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,797 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in StoneCo by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 43,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 545.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 596,600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

