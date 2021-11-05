Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.07, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.