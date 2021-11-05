Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 158,145 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,145 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -425.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

