Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,961 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sotera Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Sotera Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

