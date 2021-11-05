Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $554,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $15,073,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $976,000.

NASDAQ:ZTAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

