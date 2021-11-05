RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 204,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,437 shares.The stock last traded at $15.49 and had previously closed at $15.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

