Amalgamated Bank Acquires 39,006 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 541.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,331. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.