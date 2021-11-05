Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 228.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

HR stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

