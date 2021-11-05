Amalgamated Bank Has $4.09 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,345,000 after buying an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

