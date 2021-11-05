Amalgamated Bank Acquires 211,927 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 554.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

