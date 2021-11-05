M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $403,000 Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chimerix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.10 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

