M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 235 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $515.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

