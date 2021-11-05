FORA Capital LLC Invests $84,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 341,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after buying an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.66 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

