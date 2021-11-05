Mizuho Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $103.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

