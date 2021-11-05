UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $41,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.28.

TEAM stock opened at $449.12 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.10 and its 200 day moving average is $311.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

