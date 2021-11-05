6,094 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 116.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

