Barclays Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.