Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $61.72 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

