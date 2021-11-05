Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 23rd

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$175.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,594. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$180.64. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The company has a market cap of C$33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.46.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.