Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 297.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATO opened at $93.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

