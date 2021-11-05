AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Air Lease by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AL opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

