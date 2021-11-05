AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 491.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of The AES worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

