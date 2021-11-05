Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PPC opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

