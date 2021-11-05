AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 491,980 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 491,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

