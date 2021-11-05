Howdoo (UDOO) Price Up 53.4% Over Last Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $340,616.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00245175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00096740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 470,860,362 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

