Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on the stock.

HIK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 2,408.36 ($31.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,443.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,714 ($35.46).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.