Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $116.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $116.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,597.45.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,437.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,400.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,306.23. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,701.09 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

