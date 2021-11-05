NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 363 ($4.74) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCC Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 348.20 ($4.55).

LON NCC opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £772.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

