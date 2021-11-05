AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,954 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after buying an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE:DY opened at $80.37 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

