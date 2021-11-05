Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.29.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

