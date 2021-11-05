Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2,629.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 168.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $9,730,773 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL opened at $539.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $549.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

